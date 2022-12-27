IIM-Bangalore reappoints Devi Shetty as chairman of Board of Governors

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has appointed Devi Prasad Shetty as its new chairman of the Board of Governors. Shetty has been appointed for the second time.

This decision was taken by the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore at a special meeting held recently upon the recommendation of the search-cum-selection committee. Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairman and Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Narayana Group of Hospitals, has been elected for a second term of four years.

Prof Raji Srinivasan, Sam Barshop Centennial Professor of Marketing Administration, McCombs School of Business, University of Texas, Austin, USA; Malavika Harita, Founder and CEO, Brand Circle and former CEO of Saatchi Focus India; and Mukesh Bansal, CEO of Curefit and Founder of Meraki Labs, have also recently joined the IIMB board.