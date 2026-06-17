IIM Bangalore announces Tata Trusts-backed UG school; first residential BSc batch to begin in August

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) on Tuesday announced a philanthropic commitment from the Tata Trusts to support its School of Undergraduate Studies (SoUS), an initiative that will anchor the institute’s Bachelor’s programmes in Bengaluru.

According to IIMB, the grant will support the school’s academic vision, campus development, and long-term institutional roadmap. The announcement comes nearly a year after the institute launched admissions for its first full-time residential undergraduate degree programmes, with the inaugural batch scheduled to begin classes in August.

The School of Undergraduate Studies, located around 27 kilometres from IIM-B’s main campus, has been conceived as part of the institute’s broader effort to contribute to undergraduate education. Initially, the school will offer two four-year residential programmes — a BSc (Honours) in Economics with a minor in Data Science and a BSc (Honours) in Data Science with a minor in Economics.