IIM-Bangalore and IIT-Bombay to discuss ‘future of learning’

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Banaglore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay are ready to jointly host the second annual future of learning conference, ‘Learning 4.0: Connecting the Dots and Reaching the Unreached’. The conference will be held at IIM-Bangalore on January 4 and January 5, 2019.

The future of learning (FoL) conference 2019 aims to highlight innovation and foster dialogue between the major actors shaping the 21st-century learning models, namely, academics, entrepreneurs, regulators and technologists.

Despite the emphasis on a digital transformation of the economy, the rural-urban divide is huge, with the internet penetration in urban and rural areas pegged at 65 per cent and 20 per cent respectively leaving over 50 per cent of India’s population unserved or underserved with regards to educational services. The situation in much of South Asia is similar with 65 per cent of the population with limited or no access to the internet.

The conference will discuss factors that account for these gaps in technology, policy and practice, and how advances in technology can be leveraged to make high-quality education affordable, accessible and empowering.

The 2019 conference will address significant issues such as: how should the learning model 4.0 be in line with the principles of industry 4.0; how to bring in the vast majorities of underserved/unserved learners into the emerging learning networks; the barriers to transformation that exist and how to overcome them; the business or financial models that are likely to be successful, and the ecosystem elements that need to evolve and policy interventions needed.

The conference will feature talks by FoL conference co-chair and Chair of IIMB digital learning, P D Jose, conference co-chair, and faculty, IIT Bombay Sridhar Iyer, conference co-chair, and faculty, IIT Bombay Deepak B Phatak, director, IIM Bangalore G Raghuram, senior associate dean, external relations and HBSP, Harvard Business School Das Narayandas, chairperson and executive director, Narayana Health Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and CEO edX, Anant Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, HRD Ministry, R Subrahmanyam.