IIM Bangalore alumni association launches ‘Donate a Vaccine’ initiative

This 'Donate a Vaccine' initiative is among many other such steps taken by alumni associations across the country, amidst the second wave of the pandemic. (Representational)

The IIM Bangalore Alumni Association has launched a fundraising initiative to vaccinate one lakh underprivileged individuals, as part of their recovery, rehabilitation and prevention plans for Covid-19. The initiative was launched virtually by Dr Devi Shetty, in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Professor Rishikesha Krishnan, Director IIM-B.

“With more than 70% of India’s non-formal workforce out of jobs, this initiative from IIMB alumni is the need of the hour and by providing a paid vaccine, we will be able to ensure that a significant number of underprivileged people will get the first dose faster.”, said Dr Devi Shetty, chair IIM-B board of governors & founder Narayana health. He emphasised the adverse impact of the pandemic, not only on Indian villages but also on the urban poor.

Read | From jobs to medical needs, alumni associations lend a helping hand in fight against COVID-19



The Finance Minister in her address said, “This initiative (donate a vaccine) comes at the right time and such an effort from the alumni of IIM Bangalore is emulatable; something that every institution in India can learn from.” She went on to discuss the various Covid-19 initiatives that have been planned by the Indian government in order to improve the healthcare infrastructure and to increase accessibility to the same, not only in metro cities but to every part of the country.

This ‘Donate a Vaccine’ initiative is among many other such steps taken by alumni associations across the country, amidst the second wave of the pandemic. These associations are making use of various technological means to combat the effects of the pandemic and lend support wherever possible.