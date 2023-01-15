IIM Bangalore: 60 officers of the Defence Forces complete management programme

It is is a certificate programme for retiring officers of the Short Service Commission (SSC)/ Indian Defence Forces. (File image)

A total of 60 officers from the Defence Forces have successfully completed the Business Management Programme for Defence Officers from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

The Business Management Programme was anchored by a four-faculty team at IIMB comprising Prof. G Shainesh (Marketing), Prof. Vasanthi Srinivasan (OB&HRM), Prof. Padmini Srinivasan (Finance) and Prof. P D Jose (Strategy). The certificates were awarded by Major General Sharad Kapur, YSM, SM, Director General, Resettlement, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

It is is a certificate programme for retiring officers of the Short Service Commission (SSC)/ Indian Defence Forces. This programme helps impart skills and knowledge needed for officers to transition to corporate careers by developing their core business and general management competencies. The programme’s design was based on IIM Bangalore’s EGMP programme and IIMBx’s Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

The course took six months to complete, and was delivered in a hybrid mode — it included classes by IIMB professors on campus alongside self-paced learning through MOOCs from IIMBx, which is IIMB’s digital learning arm. The officers participated in several case studies, discussions, role-play, interactions with industry practitioners, etc.