IIM-Bangalore 44th convocation: Eight gold medalists among 625 graduates

The Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) has conferred Bachelor’s degrees to 625 students of which 24 were from the Fellow Programme in Management, 40 from the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management, 85 from the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management, 73 from the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management, and 403 from the Post Graduate Programme in Management.

Advertising

Addressing the 44th annual convocation, IIM-Bangalore director G. Raghuram said that the institute has set a record by awarding doctoral degrees (PhD) to 24 students this year. “Out of 279 graduated doctoral scholars over a nearly 40-year period, over 100 have graduated in the last five years,” the director said.

A total of eight students across different programmes have been awarded gold medals this year. Out of the eight gold medallists, two are women.

In PGP (Batch 2017-19), Ayush Gupta, Arjun Singh and Vaibhav Singh received the gold medals for first rank, second rank and best all round performance, respectively. In PGPPM (Batch 2018-19), Kushagra Mittal has won the gold medal for best academic performance. From PGPEM (Batch 2017-19), the gold medal for first rank and for best all round performance went to Sukanya P and HariramThirukarugavur Ramesh, respectively. In EPGP (2018-19), Indranil Paul has won the gold medal for first rank, while XeleneAguiar has won it for best all round performance.

Advertising

“We embarked on a journey of converting our diploma-granting programmes into degree-granting programmes last year after the IIM Act came into place. In 2018, IIM Bangalore was the first IIM to award an MBA to the Post Graduate Programme. For the 2019 convocation, we have managed to bring in our doctoral programme, the Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management and the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management into the degree granting fold. We are now working through the modalities of converting the Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management into a degree granting programme,” the director added.

Taking note of the market demands, IIM-B has decided to launch a two-year MBA programme in Analytics from 2020. “We are launching a two-year MBA programme in Analytics from 2020. There is an expansion of our existing programmes. Our Committee for Future Directions will soon bring their ongoing deliberations to the faculty with a focus on a 10-year vision, including how to leverage our second campus. The ongoing focus to improve the ecosystem for research and the Centres continues,” Raghuram said.

Listing some of the achievements of the students, Professor Raghuram made special mention of the first batch of seven students who recently completed the Professor N. S. Ramaswamy Pre-doctoral Programme, which is a one-year apprenticeship programme with a focus on inclusion, launched last year.

“Our Executive Education portfolio continues to be on the rise and making significant impact. During 2018-2019, the number of programmes have crossed the 200 mark, going up to 218. The total number of participants has crossed the 6000 mark, a 17 per cent increase over the previous year,” he said.

The Distinguished alumni award winners this year are Lakshmi Kaul (PGP 1980-82), Hitesh Oberoi (PGP 1994-96) and Rajkumar D (PGP 1982-84).