IIM-Bangalore, Capgemini invite applications for social social start-up incubation programme

NSRCEL, the start-up hub at IIM-Bangalore collaborated with Capgemini in India to support social start-ups under the NSRCEL social programme. It aims to support not-for-profit tech-enabled ventures solving social problems and impacting areas of education, employability, and the environment. The programme will be accepting applications from January 6 onwards.

Under the programme, early-stage ventures which are not older than two years with a minimum of six months of groundwork will be shortlisted for a three-month pre-incubation phase. During the pre-incubation phase of the programme, entrepreneurs will be engaged in capacity-building workshops and sessions by sector-specific experts to enrich their technical know-how. The entrepreneurs will get a robust opportunity to network with more than 800 ventures from previous cohorts at NSRCEL. Capgemini Innovation and Applied Innovation Exchange teams will mentor the selected start-ups.

The incubation phase will focus on entrepreneurs getting access to workshops on building their value proposition, impact measurement, leadership capacity building, legal and compliance support, a strategic road map for scaling, and more, along with a grant. Capgemini’s Applied Innovation Academy will be engaged in these pre-incubation and incubation phase proficiency-building activities. Post-pre-incubation, the ventures will be given an opportunity to pitch to NSRCEL for a 12-month incubation journey, said IIM-B in an official statement.

The participants of the NSRCEL social programme will receive continued support after program completion through webinars, masterclasses, guest lectures, and workshops, the IIM said.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Capgemini in this novel endeavor to nurture and scale up social entrepreneurs. A large country like ours has an abundance of challenges as well as talent and passion to solve them. But building a sustainable social enterprise takes more than passion. With a strong commitment from Capgemini, NSRCEL is confident in creating a platform that can set a global benchmark for developing entrepreneurs who are ready to make a lasting impact on the society that they serve”, said Professor Venkatesh Panchapagesan, Chair, NSRCEL and faculty in the Finance & Accounting area of IIM-B.

