IIM-Ahmedabad virtually inaugurates 16th batch of the MBA-PGPX programme

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) today announced the commencement of the 16th batch of the MBA-PGPX programme virtually due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. The MBA-PGPX is a one-year full-time residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives.

The MBA-PGPX programme is designed to enable high performing professionals to accelerate their growth to leadership positions, as well as entrepreneurs to scale up and expand their business ventures.

Viswanath Pingali, Chairperson, MBA-PGPX said, “The world is in need of visionaries and leaders, who understand the changing dynamics of the industry, and are equipped to harness these changes in leading their organisations successfully. Keeping in mind the current situation, we will be delivering this programme in a virtual format for now.”

The MBA- PGPX Class of 2021- 22 comprises professionals from diverse backgrounds and work experience across sectors in domestic and international markets including pharma, retail, shipping, travel and hospitality, telecom, academia, manufacturing and engineering, consulting, IT, BFSI, not-for-profit, realty and infrastructure, FMCG, energy and utilities, defence, aviation, advertising, entertainment.

The class has an average of 701 GMAT score and more than 8 years of total work experience. An average of 14 students have international work experience of at least three years, whereas 30 students have at least one year of experience working abroad. As many as 34 female students are part of the class.

Launched in 2006, more than 1,500 students have graduated from the MBA-PGPX till date. The programme has seen a steady increase in aspiring students, which has, in turn, led to an increase in the intake of the students. The increased student intake has enhanced the classroom diversity in the class enabling better peer learning.