IIM-Ahmedabad to train CBSE school principals in strategic leadership

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad will organise a five-day programme for principals of schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The course is called ‘Strategic Leadership for Schools in Changing Environment’.

The programme, according to the CBSE, will focus on roles and responsibilities of school principals including managing change at an institutional level, counselling for academic excellence and happiness, issues in teacher development among others.

The IIM-A claims that its faculty will be teaching the course through case studies, role play, group discussions and presentations.

The course will be held from October 14 to 18 and interested principles will have to apply before September 12. CBSE will shortlist candidates and then send a list to IIM-A. Those finally selected will have to pay a fee of Rs 80,000 for participation.

Meanwhile, CBSE, also partnered with Microsoft India to train 1,000 teachers in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools along with a partnership with IBM to build the curriculum for AI for school children.

For students, a total of 42 electives are introduced by the board including artificial intelligence, subjects such as yoga, early childhood education. The board had also introduced various ‘skill subjects’ which are applicable from class 8 onwards. These subjects include automotive, introduction to financial marketing, media et al.