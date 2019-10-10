IIM-Ahmedabad to roll out PGP in Advanced Business Analytics from 2020

IIM Ahmedabad is going to offer the Post Graduate Programme in Advanced Business Analytics (PGP-ABA), a 16-month post graduate diploma from the next academic year. The programme delivery will take place through a mix of online and on-campus sessions.

Advertising

Prof Errol D’Souza, Director, IIMA said, “Along with the growth in processing power we are witnessing the growth of large pools of unstructured data which have embedded information that can be beneficially used for the good of organisations and societies. This course enables those who take it to deploy appropriate methodologies so as to extricate significant information from data and enrich decision making that unlocks value for all stakeholders.”

PGP-ABA is designed to give working professionals in-depth exposure to the analytics tools and techniques, and prepare them to solve business problems. The programme, therefore, provides a framework for transforming data into insights that are coupled into an effective business decision-making process.

Read | IIMs see a rise in women students this year

In a nutshell, the programme will focus on building blended expertise in data “literacy”, data processing and business acumen.