IIM-Ahmedabad to provide management training to CAs

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) to train the chartered accountants (CAs) in management.

Under the MoU, the two institutes will “create and co-hosting open-enrolment and customized training programs exclusively for CAs,” according to the official release.

Advertising

Participants are expected to be exposed to emerging concepts, technology and business practices in achieving operational excellence, under these training programmes. As part of the MoU, a five-day residential programme ‘Advanced leadership programme for Chartered Accountants’ is being organised at IIM Ahmedabad from December 24 to 28

“Mutual collaboration will bring a new dimension to accounting and management education in India. The courses conducted under the MoU will provide opportunity for CAs to enhance their management skill sets which are required for key positions in business and industry,” said Naveen N D Gupta, president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).