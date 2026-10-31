From AI Startups to Fashion: Inside IIM Ahmedabad’s Summer Placements 2028

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has concluded its Summer Placement Process for the 2026–28 postgraduate programme (PGP) batch, with recruiters offering more than 230 roles across three clusters. The process, held between October 23 and 30, covered sectors ranging from management consulting, investment banking and private equity to consumer goods, technology, healthcare, manufacturing and renewable energy.

The placement process was conducted in a hybrid format, allowing companies to participate both online and in person. Across the three clusters, more than 85 roles were offered in the first, over 75 in the second and over 70 in the third. Recruiters included domestic and international companies, financial institutions, consulting firms, conglomerates and startups, the institute said in a statement.

Consulting, finance and investment banking in first cluster

The first cluster, held on October 23, covered six cohorts: advisory consulting; cards and financial advisory; investment banking and markets; management consulting; private equity and venture capital, asset management and hedge funds; and transformation and operations consulting.

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Consulting firms included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Oliver Wyman, Roland Berger, Strategy&, L.E.K. Consulting and Vector Consulting Group, among others.

The investment banking and markets cohort featured Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Moelis & Co, Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Bank. In private equity and venture capital, recruiters included Ares Management, Aquilon Capital, Catamaran, Gaja Capital, Multiples Alternate Asset Management and Blackstone.

American Express, Cranmore Partners and Synergy Consulting participated in the cards and financial advisory cohort. The cluster also offered international opportunities, including roles with EY-Parthenon in Singapore and Goldman Sachs and HSBC in Hong Kong.

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Consumer goods, conglomerates and new sectors in second cluster

The second cluster, held on October 27, covered nine cohorts: advertising and media, conglomerates, consumer goods, consumer services, fashion, financial platforms and services, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, real estate, and retail B2B and retail e-commerce. More than 75 roles were offered.

The conglomerates cohort included Aditya Birla Group, CKA Birla, Essar Group, GMR Group, Godrej Group, Mahindra Group, RPSG Group, Saint-Gobain, Tata Administrative Services and Vedanta Group, among others.

Consumer goods companies included AB InBev, Berger Paints, Dabur, Hindustan Unilever, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, ITC, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, The Coca-Cola Company, United Breweries and Wipro Consumer Care. Kwality Wall’s, Mars, Mondelez, Reckitt and Yum! also joined the process as new or returning recruiters.

Bloomberg, FinIQ and Indxx were among the recruiters in financial platforms and services. Endemol Shine and JioStar participated in advertising and media, while Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, FDC Limited, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Medtronic India featured in pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

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Amazon and Myntra were among the recruiters in retail B2B and e-commerce, while Airtel participated in consumer services. Two new cohorts were introduced this year: fashion, with Raymond, and real estate, with Eden Landmarks and Experion Developers.

Technology, AI and manufacturing in third cluster

The third cluster, held on October 30, covered 12 cohorts, including analytics and IT consulting, artificial intelligence, banking and insurance, consumer electronics, consumer technology, enterprise technology, infrastructure and core manufacturing, logistics and supply chain, niche consulting, renewable energy and green technology, and social enterprises and NGOs. More than 70 roles were offered.

Microsoft, Hexaware, Ascendion Engineering and Sprinklr were among the recruiters in enterprise technology. Tata Consultancy Services recorded the highest number of hires in the analytics and IT consulting cohort, which also featured Indegene and Accordion India.

The artificial intelligence cohort included CRMIT Solutions, DCirrus Cloud and Suchama AI. Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) were among the prominent recruiters in banking and insurance.

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The infrastructure and core manufacturing cohort featured AD Engineer, Jindal Steel Oman, Satyam Auto and Tata Steel, alongside startup Optimized Solutions. Beghou Consulting and Iresh Consultants participated in niche consulting.

Other recruiters across the third cluster included Bangalore International Airport Ltd, Motilal Oswal, ReNew and Tesco.

With the completion of the third cluster on October 30, IIM Ahmedabad has concluded the summer internship placement process for its PGP batch of 2026–28.