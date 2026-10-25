IIM Ahmedabad summer placements 2026-27: Over 85 roles offered in first cluster

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has completed the first cluster of summer placements for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch of 2028, with recruiters offering more than 85 roles across consulting, investment banking, financial advisory, private equity and operations consulting.
The first cluster was held on October 23, 2026, in a hybrid format, allowing companies to participate both online and in person. It covered six recruitment cohorts: advisory consulting; cards and financial advisory; investment banking and markets; management consulting; private equity, venture capital, asset management and hedge funds; and transformation and operations consulting.
Consulting firms participating in the process included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Oliver Wyman, Roland Berger, Strategy& and Vector Consulting Group, among others.
The investment banking and markets cohort included Bank of America, Barclays, Citibank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Moelis & Co, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered Bank and The Raine Group. Private equity and venture capital recruiters included Ares Management, Blackstone, Gaja Capital, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Catamaran and Aquilon Capital.
American Express, Cranmore Partners and Synergy Consulting participated in the cards and financial advisory cohort. The placement process also included international opportunities, with roles linked to EY-Parthenon in Singapore and Goldman Sachs and HSBC in Hong Kong.
The second and third clusters are scheduled for October 27 and October 30, respectively.
In the past years’ summer placement process for the PGP Class of 2027, IIM Ahmedabad placed 410 students across three clusters. More than 155 firms participated, offering 221 distinct roles. Consulting accounted for 166 offers, or about 40% of the total, followed by banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), with 105 offers, or 25%. More than 50 new companies participated in the process. The figures were reported in the institute’s consolidated summer placement release and by The Indian Express in its report on the 2025-26 placements.