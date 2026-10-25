IIM Ahmedabad summer placements 2026-27: Over 85 roles offered in first cluster

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) has completed the first cluster of summer placements for its Post Graduate Programme (PGP) batch of 2028, with recruiters offering more than 85 roles across consulting, investment banking, financial advisory, private equity and operations consulting.

The first cluster was held on October 23, 2026, in a hybrid format, allowing companies to participate both online and in person. It covered six recruitment cohorts: advisory consulting; cards and financial advisory; investment banking and markets; management consulting; private equity, venture capital, asset management and hedge funds; and transformation and operations consulting.

Consulting firms participating in the process included Accenture Strategy, Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, EY-Parthenon, Kearney, McKinsey & Company, Oliver Wyman, Roland Berger, Strategy& and Vector Consulting Group, among others.