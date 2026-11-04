IIM Ahmedabad registers 100% summer placements for PGP FABM batch

All 44 students enrolled in the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s (IIMA) PGP-FABM 2026-28 batch programme have secured summer internship placements. The institute conducted the summer placement process in a hybrid format, which concluded on October 27. Students of its Post-Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) will be undertaking their internships between April and June 2027.
More than 30 companies across various sectors such as management consulting, agri-inputs, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), quick commerce, climate technology and healthcare participated in the placement drive.
According to the institute, Bayer Crop Science emerged as the top recruiter for the batch, with regular recruiters including Godrej Agrovet, Nestle, PepsiCo, United Breweries, Sundrop Brands, Accenture, Ernst & Young (EY), AgVaya, Sahyadri Farms, Varaha, Amul, Everest Instruments, PCI and Laila Wellness.
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This year, the summer placement process also witnessed participation from new and returning recruiters, namely Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HSBC, Zydex Group, Grow Indigo, Mahyco, First Club Technology, Hetha Organics, Khetika and BloomchemAg.
For the PGP FABM 2026-28 batch, FMCG emerged as the largest sector for summer internship placements, accounting for 15 students, i.e., 34% of the total batch, followed by agri-inputs and agri-tech, which recruited 13 students (30%).
Consulting accounted for six students (14%), while quick commerce offered internships to three students (7%). Climate tech and healthcare each accounted for two students (4%). The remaining three students (7%) secured internship offers in other sectors, taking the total number to 44, i.e., 100% of the batch.