IIM-Ahmedabad starts new PGPX batch virtually, number of women students highest in 4 years

In an apparent first, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has started its new batch online. The 15th batch of the residential Post Graduate Programme in Management for Executives (MBA-PGPX) was e-inaugurated. As the institute is shut amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the students were greeted by IIM-A professors virtually.

Over a live video session, the introductory session was overseen by director Errol D’Souza and the welcome note by Viswanath Pingali, chairperson, MBA-PGPX, and Shailesh Gandhi, Dean – Programs. The batch consists of 140 students, of which 28 per cent are females. The number of female students is highest in four years, according to the data shared by IIM-Ahmedabad.

The IIM claims that the 2020-21 batch has an average GMAT score of around 690 and GRE score of 317. The average age is about 31 years and seven months, average total work experience 8.6 years and average international experience approximately a year-and-a-half.

Professor Viswanath Pingali, chairperson, MBA-PGPX commented, “Keeping in view the overall structure of the programme, we decided to take a small portion of Term 1 online. This will enable the students to hit the ground running when the campus classes eventually begin. Looking at the profile of the current batch, I feel very confident it will take the programme to newer heights.”

