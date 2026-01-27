IIM Ahmedabad to start final placement process for 2025-26 PGP batch on Feb 3

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) is set to start the final placement process on February 3. The IIM Ahmedabad final placement 2025-26 will be held for the postgraduate programme (PGP) students in three cohorts.
IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster-cohort-based placement process wherein companies are assigned into cohorts based on their industry profiles and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.
While the first cohort is scheduled to be held on February 3, the second and third cohorts will be held on February 6 and February 9, respectively.
Announcing the final placement cohort dates, the institute also said that IIM Ahmedabad will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3 if necessary.
The final placement process for the PGP in Food and Agri-business Management (PGP-FABM) at IIM Ahmedabad will also begin on February 3, with Cluster 1. Clusters 2 and 3 will follow on February 6 and February 9, respectively. The institute will follow a rolling process thereafter, if necessary, it added.
During the summer placement processes for the PGP (MBA) Class of 2027 and the PGP-Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM) Class of 2027, completed on November 3, 2025, more than 50 new recruiters joined the PGP placement process, accompanied by a rise in the number of roles offered by long-standing recruiters. The summer placement was also held in cohorts. The PGP-FABM programme also saw participation from over 35 companies across agriculture, FMCG, consulting, and allied sectors.
The PGP summer placements were conducted across three clusters, covering 25 cohorts. A total of 410 students were placed, with 165+ firms opening job descriptions for more than 230 roles.
Consulting accounted for the largest share with 166 offers, representing 40 per cent of all placements. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector followed with 105 offers, while FMCG and Durables recorded 37 offers. Conglomerates extended 27 offers, and the retail sector made 18 offers.
