IIM Ahmedabad to start final placement process for 2025-26 PGP batch on Feb 3

The IIM Ahmedabad final placement 2025-26 will be held for the postgraduate programme (PGP) students in three cohorts (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ representative)

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) is set to start the final placement process on February 3. The IIM Ahmedabad final placement 2025-26 will be held for the postgraduate programme (PGP) students in three cohorts.

IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster-cohort-based placement process wherein companies are assigned into cohorts based on their industry profiles and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster.

While the first cohort is scheduled to be held on February 3, the second and third cohorts will be held on February 6 and February 9, respectively.

Announcing the final placement cohort dates, the institute also said that IIM Ahmedabad will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3 if necessary.