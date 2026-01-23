TV to reach 1 billion viewers by 2029, IIM Ahmedabad report reveals

India’s economic growth is influencing how people consume television content across the country, according to a report by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad). The report, titled “Future of TV in India,” is authored by IIM Ahmedabad professors Viswanath Pingali and Ankur Sinha. The study projects that India’s television audience will reach nearly one billion viewers by 2029. It estimates that television viewership will grow at a steady annual rate of about 2–3 per cent.

Supported by the Brij Disa Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CDSA) at IIM Ahmedabad, the report projects a sustained growth phase that will propel India’s television audience to nearly 1.03 billion viewers by 2029. The study estimates that television viewership will grow at a steady annual rate of approximately 2 to 3 per cent, or 2.37 per cent annually.

The report presents a detailed analysis of India’s television landscape and the demographic patterns shaping consumption. It examines a broad range of influences on TV viewership, including population structure, economic conditions, and the digital ecosystem surrounding households. A key finding is that television audiences are expected to grow sharply in rural areas and lower-income states as incomes rise and infrastructure improves, a statement from the institute said.

According to the report, by 2029, lower-income states – defined as those with per capita GDP below the national average – are projected to reach television penetration levels comparable to current levels in higher-income states. In these lower-income states, an increase in state GDP per capita by Rs 1 lakh is estimated to result in an addition of 25 million television viewers.

The study also highlights the role of internet penetration as a significant driver of television audience growth. Rising internet access is associated with a substantial increase in TV viewership, indicating a complementary relationship between digital connectivity and television consumption. As internet penetration expands, the report suggests that television and online video consumption are expected to coexist and grow simultaneously.

Using a robust statistical regression framework, the authors analysed variations in television audiences across markets over multiple years. The model assessed key covariates, including the number of internet subscribers, Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) per capita, literacy rates, dependency ratio, income levels, and access to micro-credit.

The findings indicate that as states continue to urbanise and household infrastructure improves, television penetration is expected to rise meaningfully, particularly in rural and low-income regions.

Demographic factors such as literacy rate and dependency ratio were found to significantly influence television viewership in both all-India and rural regression models. The report underscores a correlation between literacy levels and TV adoption, highlighting television’s role as a catalyst for social development.

Features such as same-language subtitling are noted to contribute to improved literacy, especially in rural India. Television content also influences awareness around personal autonomy, financial independence, and progressive attitudes towards gender norms.

Commenting on the research, Prof. Viswanath Pingali, a faculty member in the Economics Area, IIMA, said the study aimed to establish data-led indicators to understand television’s growth trajectory as a mature consumption medium and its role in India’s socio-economic development.

Prof. Ankur Sinha, a faculty member in the Operations & Decision Sciences Area, IIMA, added that the analysis revealed the consistent impact of internet penetration, income growth, and demographic composition on expanding television audiences, particularly in traditionally under-penetrated markets.

The report concludes that television remains deeply embedded in India’s social fabric. By combining factors such as internet subscribers, state GDP per capita, literacy rates, and dependency ratios, the study presents a futuristic audience estimation model that projects the evolving scale of TV viewership, offering independent academic validation of television’s enduring strength in India.