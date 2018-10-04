IIM-Ahmedabad e-PGP 2018 batch registers increase in female students

For the next batch of e-PGP starting from September 2019, IIM-A will be considering CAT/GMAT/GRE scores for shortlisting. (Photo credit: IIM-A official website) For the next batch of e-PGP starting from September 2019, IIM-A will be considering CAT/GMAT/GRE scores for shortlisting. (Photo credit: IIM-A official website)

In the second batch of Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s (IIMA) electronic mode postgraduate programme (ePGP), there is an increase in the female candidates, with 8 female candidates enrolling. Last year, out of 51 male, only 2 female students had enrolled.

The 2018-20 batch of e-PGP has 63 participants of which 70 per cent hold BE/B. Tech degree, 41 per cent of the participants have about 3 to 6 years of work experience, 24 per cent have 7-10 years of work experience, and 35 per cent candidates have more than 10 years of work experience.

The second batch of ePGP is spread in 15 cities across India where students of age between 25 to 50 years have enrolled. These students are from diverse career and entrepreneurial backgrounds in industries that include automobile, financial services, banking, power, e-commerce and IT sector.

For the next batch of e-PGP starting from September 2019, IIM-A will be considering CAT/GMAT/GRE scores for shortlisting.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd