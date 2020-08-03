IIM-Ahmedabad registers growth in students from arts background

The percentage of Arts students increased to 5 per cent for the current MBA programme. Image source: iima.ac.in The percentage of Arts students increased to 5 per cent for the current MBA programme. Image source: iima.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has registered a significant increase in the number of students from humanities background for their MBA and MBA-FABM programmes. Though the percentage of students enrolled from the arts background for the consecutive academic sessions of 2018 and 2019 is 3 per cent, it was increased to 5 per cent for the academic session 2020-22.

Meanwhile, only 1 per cent student from science background registered for the postgraduate management programme, 18 per cent of the students are from commerce background, as per the data by the institute. The percentage of commerce students has witnessed a decline with 23 per cent in 2018 to 21 per cent in 2019, and this year, it went further 3 per cent down.

The outgoing chairperson Vishal Gupta credits the admission policy of the institute which opines students from versatile backgrounds to join the PGP programme. “Our admissions policy helps us admit students with diverse perspectives to contribute greatly to the discussion-based learning that we employ at IIM-A. We believe that having a broad mix of participants without compromising on quality will enrich the academic experience of IIM-A students even further,” the chairperson said.

The institute’s post-graduate Food and Agri-Business Management programme (PGP-FABM) this year has a lower intake of students from an engineering background with 48 per cent, while 45 per cent was registered from a science background, a significant increase from the past two years — 37 per cent, 35 per cent in the academic year 2018-20, 2019-21 respectively.

PGP-FABM is a two-year full-time residential programme that covers, apart from agriculture, allied areas such as food processing, commodities and rural development sector, and rural infrastructure. The institute was accorded rank 1 for the PGP-FABM programme.

