Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

IIM Ahmedabad, PwC collaborate to establish ESG research and innovation forum

The initiative has been launched with the aim of contributing to India's commitment to the net zero agenda and upcoming BRSR regulations by widening and deepening the sustainability impact in the Indian industry.

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM A research fund, IIM A researchThis forum is facilitated by the efforts of IIMA Endowment Fund (IIMAEF). (Representative image. Express photo)
The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) Monday collaborated with PwC India to establish the ‘PwC ESG Research and Innovation Forum’. This forum is facilitated by the efforts of IIMA Endowment Fund (IIMAEF).

Read |IIM-Ahmedabad concludes summer placement; 47 students find employment

Through this forum, the institute aims to play a role in initiating the right conversations within the Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) space in India and in contributing towards thought leadership in ESG research, industry use cases and timely policy interventions.

PwC’s goal is to turn ESG theory into action by helping create outcomes that drive value and fuel growth, whilst strengthening the environment and societies. “This Forum will be instrumental in bringing together a community of solvers (environmentalists, sociologists, economists, strategists, technologists), industry, and academia – to work towards finding solutions that can be embedded into various business functions effectively and for the long term,” the release states.

“ESG is gaining prominence in terms of the Government’s agenda be it achieving the Net Zero target by 2070, the NDC commitments for 2030, the extended product responsibility regulations and SEBI’s BRSR regulations around reporting and disclosures. Achieving this requires a platform approach which brings together relevant stakeholders to ideate, align initiatives and develop roadmaps for achieving interlinked goals. Moving beyond strategy and expediting actions will be key to making an impact,” Sanjeev Krishan, chairperson of PwC in India said.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:08:00 am
