IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2026: 1st cluster over; Boston Consulting Group largest recruiter

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad held the first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP Class of 2026. The firms participating in Cluster 1 were organised into six cohorts: investment banking and markets; management consulting; transformation and operations consulting; advisory consulting; cards and financial advisory; and private equity, venture capital and asset management.

The entire placement process was conducted in a hybrid mode, meaning companies had the option to participate either virtually or physically.

As per data shared by IIM Ahmedabad, a total of 47 firms participated.

Boston Consulting Group emerged as the largest recruiter in the management consulting cohort offering as many as 33 offers alongside marquee recruiters such as Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Kearney, and McKinsey & Company.