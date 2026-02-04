IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2026: 1st cluster over; Boston Consulting Group largest recruiter

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad held the first cluster of the final placement process for the PGP Class of 2026. The firms participating in Cluster 1 were organised into six cohorts: investment banking and markets; management consulting; transformation and operations consulting; advisory consulting; cards and financial advisory; and private equity, venture capital and asset management.
The entire placement process was conducted in a hybrid mode, meaning companies had the option to participate either virtually or physically.
As per data shared by IIM Ahmedabad, a total of 47 firms participated.
Boston Consulting Group emerged as the largest recruiter in the management consulting cohort offering as many as 33 offers alongside marquee recruiters such as Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Kearney, and McKinsey & Company.
The transformation and operations consulting cohort included Accenture Strategy, Analysys Mason, and other recruiters. The major recruiters in the advisory consulting cohort were EY-Parthenon with 15 offers and Deloitte USI, with 12.
The investment banking & markets cohort included prominent recruiters such as Citibank, JPMC, Morgan Stanley, UBS, with Goldman Sachs making the highest number of offers (6).
The private equity, venture capital and asset management cohort witnessed increased participation, with firms such as Temasek, Z47, Blackstone, Elevation Capital, General Atlantic, and ARGA Investment Management, among others. American Express was the largest recruiter in the cards and financial advisory cohort (15).
IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster-cohort-based placement process wherein companies are assigned into cohorts based on their industry profiles and several cohorts are invited to the campus in a particular cluster. While the first cohort was held on February 3, the second and third cohorts will be held on February 6 and February 9, respectively. IIM Ahmedabad will follow a rolling process post Cluster 3 if necessary.
The PGP summer placements were conducted across three clusters, covering 25 cohorts. A total of 410 students were placed, with 165+ firms opening job descriptions for more than 230 roles.
