IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2026: Cluster 2 of final placements for PGP over

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) on Friday concluded the second cluster of its final placement process for the PGP Class of 2026. As many as 29 firms across diverse sectors participated.
Cluster 2 recruiters were organised into six cohorts – advertising and media; conglomerates; consumer goods; consumer services; pharmaceuticals and healthcare; and retail B2B and B2C. The consumer goods cohort saw marquee recruiters such as Hindustan Unilever and Procter & Gamble, while Berger Paints participated in the final placements for the first time.
Conglomerates including the Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Group and Tata Administrative Services took part in the process, with Godrej and the Murugappa Group joining this cluster. The Essar Group emerged as the recruiter making the highest number of offers within the conglomerates cohort. In the consumer services cohort, Airtel was among the leading recruiters.
The pharmaceuticals and healthcare cohort featured companies including Bharat Serums and Sun Pharma, with Leeford Healthcare making its debut in the final placements. Participation in the retail B2B and B2C cohort increased this year, with Dot & Key and Nykaa joining established recruiters Amazon and Flipkart.
The cluster also witnessed international participation, with firms such as DAMAC from Dubai and Fast Retailing from Tokyo extending offers to students.
The third cluster of the final placement process will be held on February 9, 2026.
The first cluster of the final placement was held on February 3. Boston Consulting Group emerged as the largest recruiter in the management consulting cohort offering as many as 33 offers alongside marquee recruiters such as Alvarez & Marsal, Bain & Company, Kearney, and McKinsey & Company in the first cluster.
The PGP summer placements were also conducted across three clusters, covering 25 cohorts. A total of 410 students were placed, with 165+ firms opening job descriptions for more than 230 roles.
