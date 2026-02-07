IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2026: Cluster 2 of final placements for PGP over

IIM Ahmedabad Placement 2026: As many as 29 firms across diverse sectors participated (Image: IIMA/ International Management Development Centre at IIMA)

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) on Friday concluded the second cluster of its final placement process for the PGP Class of 2026. As many as 29 firms across diverse sectors participated.

Cluster 2 recruiters were organised into six cohorts – advertising and media; conglomerates; consumer goods; consumer services; pharmaceuticals and healthcare; and retail B2B and B2C. The consumer goods cohort saw marquee recruiters such as Hindustan Unilever and Procter & Gamble, while Berger Paints participated in the final placements for the first time.

Conglomerates including the Aditya Birla Group, Reliance Group and Tata Administrative Services took part in the process, with Godrej and the Murugappa Group joining this cluster. The Essar Group emerged as the recruiter making the highest number of offers within the conglomerates cohort. In the consumer services cohort, Airtel was among the leading recruiters.