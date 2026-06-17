IIM Ahmedabad’s PGP 2026–28 batch has 61% engineers, 31% women

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) inducted 458 students into its flagship two-year postgraduate programmes on June 17, with 414 students joining the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 44 enrolling in the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM).
The new batches were formally welcomed during an inauguration ceremony attended by institute leadership and faculty members. The incoming students come from diverse academic disciplines, professional backgrounds and regions across the country.
According to IIMA, the PGP batch comprises 60.87% students from engineering backgrounds and 39.13% from non-engineering disciplines. Women account for 30.92% of the batch. The average age of students is 23 years, while the average work experience stands at 24 months. Nearly 77% of students in the PGP batch have prior work experience.
The PGP-FABM batch, meanwhile, consists entirely of students from agriculture and allied sectors. Women make up 38.64% of the cohort, while the average age is 23 years. Students in the programme have an average work experience of 16 months, with around 34% bringing prior industry exposure.
Addressing the incoming students, IIMA Director Bharat Bhasker highlighted the institute’s role in shaping leaders across different phases of India’s economic development. He urged students to develop resilience, embrace collaboration and make the most of the learning opportunities available at the institute.
Referring to emerging technologies, he said IIMA is working to remain at the forefront of technological advancements and noted that the institute’s recently established School of AI aims to nurture future leaders capable of driving India’s artificial intelligence transformation.
Dean (Programmes) Diptesh Ghosh introduced students to the academic structure of the programmes and encouraged them to prepare for an intensive and participatory learning experience.
The induction of the new batch comes as IIMA continues to attract a diverse mix of fresh graduates and experienced professionals to its management programmes, which remain among the most competitive and sought-after in the country.