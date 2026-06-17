IIM Ahmedabad’s PGP 2026–28 batch has 61% engineers, 31% women

Nearly 77% of students in the PGP batch have prior work experience.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) inducted 458 students into its flagship two-year postgraduate programmes on June 17, with 414 students joining the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 44 enrolling in the Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM).

The new batches were formally welcomed during an inauguration ceremony attended by institute leadership and faculty members. The incoming students come from diverse academic disciplines, professional backgrounds and regions across the country.

According to IIMA, the PGP batch comprises 60.87% students from engineering backgrounds and 39.13% from non-engineering disciplines. Women account for 30.92% of the batch. The average age of students is 23 years, while the average work experience stands at 24 months. Nearly 77% of students in the PGP batch have prior work experience.