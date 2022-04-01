IIM-Ahmedabad to release new logo in June 2022

Amid opposition mounted by a section of the faculty against the move, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Friday announced that it will unveil its new logo in June this year.

In a statement, the IIMA said the proposed logo will retain the Sanskrit shloka of the existing one, as well as the latticework of the Siddi Saiyyed Mosque in Ahmedabad.

“The Institute, in the process of revamping its website, found the need to refresh the logo. Evaluation, exploration, development of wordmark, development of brandmark were all kept in mind while coming up with the final design recommendations,” the IIMA communications team said in a statement uploaded on the institution’s website.

It emphasises that while the proposed logo also carries the Sanskrit shloka – Vidya Viniyogat Vikasa – as in the original, the colour rendition has been improved, and the fonts modernized.

“The ‘jaali’ inspired brand mark has been made more amenable to communication in digital media, and the brand name made more distinct. The proposed logo is to be released in June of this year after the annual vacation,” according to the statement.

However, the statement makes no reference to the allegation of the faculty members that the decision to change the logo was taken without consulting them.