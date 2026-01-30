IIM Ahmedabad to get new school on AI; receives Rs 100 crore endowment

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) will establish the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at the campus. The new school will be established through an endowment of Rs 100 crore by Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, an alumna of IIM Ahmedabad’s PGP Class of 1975, and Ranjan Tandon. Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon is a Grammy-Award–winning musician.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was exchanged in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, and Ambassador Vinay Kwatra virtually in the USA.
Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his happiness to witness the exchange of the MoU for setting up Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at IIM Ahmedabad. He said that the agreement in the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. He also that AI will be an enabler for powering people, progress, and planet.
India’s AI leadership will not only be shaped by technology but by the strength of our institutions and human capital, the Education Minister added.
The School of Artificial Intelligence will be housed within a management institute in India and the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence will operate at the intersection of technology, management, and public impact, an official statement issued in this regard said. With a strong global outlook, the School will focus on addressing India’s unique and complex challenges through the responsible and effective application of AI, it added.
The new school aims to shape how artificial intelligence is developed, deployed, and governed to create enduring business and societal value. It seeks to serve as a natural extension of IIM-A’s mission to advance the future of management education in an increasingly AI-driven world.
An IIM Ahmedabad statement said: “Envisioned as a hub for business-focused and translational AI, the School will bring together world-class faculty, industry leaders, policymakers, and global partners to redefine the frontiers of AI research and application.”
Its research agenda, the institute said, will be application-led and case-based. The School will focus on translating cutting-edge AI research into deployable solutions, tools, frameworks, and scalable systems that enhance decision-making, improve productivity, and address complex challenges across industry, government, and society.
