IIM Ahmedabad to get new school on AI; receives Rs 100 crore endowment

The Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence seeks to focus on addressing India’s unique and complex challenges through the responsible and effective application of AI

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) will establish the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at the campus. The new school will be established through an endowment of Rs 100 crore by Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon, an alumna of IIM Ahmedabad’s PGP Class of 1975, and Ranjan Tandon. Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon is a Grammy-Award–winning musician.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard was exchanged in the presence of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, and Ambassador Vinay Kwatra virtually in the USA.

Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon and Dharmendra Pradhan during the MoU exchange Chandrika Krishnamurthy Tandon and Dharmendra Pradhan during the MoU exchange

Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his happiness to witness the exchange of the MoU for setting up Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at IIM Ahmedabad. He said that the agreement in the lead-up to the India-AI Impact Summit 2026. He also that AI will be an enabler for powering people, progress, and planet.