IIM Ahmedabad moves entire Dubai batch to India campus amid US-Israel-Iran war

IIM Ahmedabad new international campus in Dubai (Image via official website)

All 35 students of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad’s Dubai campus have been shifted to the main campus here in view of the ongoing West Asia conflict, IIMA sources said on Tuesday.

These students, pursuing the one-year MBA programme launched in September last year, were in Spain doing an internship when the war broke out.

“Due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the institute authorities decided to move the students directly to the institute’s Ahmedabad campus rather than take them back to Dubai,” a source said.

The decision was taken to ensure that the academic schedule of the students continued without interruption.