IIM-Ahmedabad launches online certificate course ‘Understanding Bhagavad Gita’

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM Ahemdabad) has recently launched an online leadership course – Understanding Bhagavad Gita. The course will provide ways to promote ethical management practices consistent with the business model taking reference from the Bhagwad Gita texts, the institute said.

The programme is intended for professionals and aspiring learners who would want to learn management techniques in decision-making, leadership, motivation, strategy planning, negotiation, persuasion and building teams. A minimum of five years of work experience is mandatory to apply for the course. The registration process is open till November 29 and a fee of Rs 64,000 is payable for the course.

“The programme will be delivered in a live online format over the Zoom platform from December 13 to 22 from 6 pm to 9 pm considering the working schedule of the participants. The two weeks long programme will have six sessions per week,” Krishna Dhamecha, Executive-Education IIM Ahmedabad shared.

The key areas to be covered during the programme includes values and ethical lessons from Bhagavad Gita, understanding behavioural orientation, leadership excellence, and self-management focusing on excellence and happiness.

“At the end of the programme, a Certificate of Participation will be awarded to the participants by IIM-A to all those who fulfil the requirement of 100 per cent attendance. The programme will be chaired by Prof. Sunil Maheshwari who will guide the participants on the implications of Bhagwad Gita in the corporate world,” Dhamecha shared.

IIM Bangalore professor Madhavan B, who has penned an article titled ‘Leadership lessons from Bhagwat Gita’, said, “In several chapters in the Gita there are interesting references to the quality of leadership. If we carefully analyse them three interesting ideas emerge. These include — strong need to lead by example, importance of developing a high degree of equanimity and understanding the principle of mutual dependence. One of the issues that Lord Krishna emphasises to Arjuna is the issue of leadership.”