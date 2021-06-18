IIM-Ahmedabad launches new centre for leadership and organisational development

IIM Ahmedabad's new centre aims at promoting rigorous research in the field of leadership and organisational development. File.

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) announces launch the Ashank Desai Centre for Leadership and Organisational Development (ADCLOD). The centre has a group of 12 faculty members from varied disciplines such as communication, education, economics, human resource management, law, organisational behaviour, and strategy who are working on leadership and organisational development issues.

The centre plans to organise various events such as workshops, speaker series, panel discussions and annual leadership summit. It will also offer training, research, and consulting services to leaders at various levels in Indian and multinational organisations.

The endowment for the centre has been contributed by Ashank Desai, founder and former chairman of Mastek. He is an IIM-Ahmedabad alumnus and a member of the governing board.

Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM-A said, “Through the centre, our faculty will research on the changing dynamics of leadership and translate the outcomes into knowledge that will equip leaders with best practices for improvement.”

Ashank Desai said, “I always wanted to give back to my alma mater, particularly because my organisation, Mastek’s idea was incubated in the IIMA premises along with my other founder colleagues who were classmates. I would like the centre to organise roundtables with leaders in a wide variety of themes. Also, the ADCLOD will enable the creation of a leadership curriculum for long-term courses.”

The centre is chaired by Vishal Gupta, Associate Professor of Organisational Behaviour at the institute. “The centre aims at promoting rigorous research and to initiate dialogue about leadership and organisational development issues in various kinds of organisations: public, private and social sector,” said Gupta.