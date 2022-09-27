IIM Ahmedabad launches management programme for professionals in aviation sector

IIM Ahmedabad and ENAC France launches advanced management programme for professionals in aviation and aeronautics. The 6-month programme offers joint certification, dual alumni status and 10-day campus immersions at IIMA and ENAC, France.

This programme is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the principles, practices and policies relevant to the aviation and aeronautics industry, including technical aspects as well as leadership and business management dimensions.

The eligibility criteria for the programme allow graduates/postgraduates in any discipline with 50 per cent or more marks and a minimum of 5 years of work experience in the relevant sector. The last date to apply is October 31, 2022, and the course will commence on November 10, 2022. To know more about the programme candidates can drop an email to inquiry-blp@iima.ac.in

Participants from a wide range of aviation, aeronautics and allied industry sectors will learn airline and airport operations & management, multi-modal logistics, infrastructure development, public-private partnerships; mergers & acquisitions in aviation, ESG, sustainability, IT strategy & applications, and various other topics from distinguished IIMA faculty.

As per the official press release, participants will learn about the emerging technical and operational aspects covering aviation and air transportation operations and management, big data applications and optimisation, maintenance and safety issues, drones and UTM, and air traffic management.