IIM-Ahmedabad launches centre for transportation and logistics research

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad established a Centre for Transportation and Logistics, co-chaired by Dr Debjit Roy and Dr Sandip Chakrabarti, faculty at the institute. Through the centre, the institute aims to facilitate research in transportation, logistics, and allied areas.

IIM-A Director Dr Errol D’Souza said that the goal of the centre would not only be to find ways of reducing transportation and logistics operating costs, but also to promote social inclusion and to address environmental sustainability issues.

Read | Five Indian colleges in top 100, ISB offers best course in country: FT Global MBA ranking 2021

The IIM-A Centre for Transportation and Logistics plans to organise a series of webinars, workshops and panel discussions periodically throughout the year. The centre will also have rolling opportunities for postdoctoral research and distinguished visiting scholar positions.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Debjit Roy, faculty and one of the co-founders of CTL at IIMA said, “Our objective behind establishing the CTL is to contribute to improving the efficiency of multi-modal transportation systems and supply chain logistics, thereby promoting economic growth and fostering sustainable development. We have faculty coming in from across the institute that have joined the centre as members. A group of internationally-acclaimed professors with outstanding research accomplishments from North American, European and Asian universities have joined the centre’s research advisory committee for providing guidance in centre development and supporting a range of academic activities.”

Recently, the Centre for Transportation and Logistics organised a virtual inauguration with a panel discussion on the topic “Trends and Innovations in Transportation and Logistics” with distinguished panelists spanning academia, industry, and government.

Emerging courses to pursue: Virology | Actuarial science | Pharma Marketing | FinTech | Coronavirus | Robotics | Healthcare Engineering | Cyber Security | Data Science | Petroleum and Energy | Design Strategy | Business analytics | Digital auditing | Digital marketing | Luxury management | Machine learning | Gaming Industry | Product design | Transport mobility design | IoT and social media