IIM Ahmedabad invites applications for e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics: Check how to apply

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) is inviting applications for the fourth batch of its e-Post Graduate Diploma in Advanced Business Analytics (e-PGD ABA). Interested candidates can apply for the course at the official IIM-A website — iima.ac.in.
This will be a 16-month programme in Applied Analytics for working professionals, which has been designed specifically to cater to the increasing demand of skilled workers. Candidates will be allowed to continue the programme without taking a break from their work.
The application for round 1 will be open till October 30, 2022, and the round two applications will be live from November 7 till January 15, 2023. The entrance exam for round 1 is scheduled on November 6 and on January 22 for round two. The personal interview for round one will happen between November 12-13, and February 4-5, 2023 for round two. Results for round one will be announced on November 21 and round two results will be declared on February 20, 2023.
|Events
|Round-1
|Round-2
|Application Opens
|August 1, 2022
|November 7, 2022
|Application Deadline
|October 30, 2022
|January 15, 2023
|Entrance Exam
|November 6, 2022
|January 22, 2023
|Personal Interviews
|November 12-13, 2022
|February 4-5, 2023
|Selection Announcement
|November 21, 2022
|February 20, 2023
e-PGD ABA admission: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official IIM-A website — iima.ac.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the tab for ‘programmes’ in the top scroll.
Step 3: Then, click on the ‘e-PGD ABA’ section, and you will be redirected to a new page.
Step 4: Scroll down to the ‘Admissions’ column, and click on the registration link provided there.
Step 5: Login or click on registration. Then, fill in all the required personal, educational and professional details.
Step 6: Pay the application fees, and submit the form. Download and save for future reference.
The application fee is Rs 1500 for those apply between 10:00 am (IST) of August 1, 2022 and 11:59 pm (IST) of October 30, 2022.
Interested candidates should have a minimum of two years of relevant work experience (preferably in business analytics), hold a bachelor’s degree, have strong quantitative and analytical problem-solving skills and a valid test score in GMAT/GRE/CAT/GATE or the ePGD-ABA qualifying-cum-aptitude test.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
