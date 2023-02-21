IIM Ahmedabad inaugurates JSW School of Public Policy’s new building at campus

This institute has been designed by renowned architect and educator Rahul Mehrotra. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) today jointly inaugurated the JSW School of Public Policy’s (JSW SPP) building, a state-of-the-art multi-facility centre at IIMA’s new campus.

As India is moving towards the juncture of development, and public policy will play a crucial role in driving the economic and societal development of the country, the IIM-A and JSW Group collaborated to establish the JSW School of Public Policy to undertake research and teaching in public policy and contribute to India’s roadmap for economic growth and sustainable development.

This institute has been designed by renowned architect and educator Rahul Mehrotra, faculty at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. The mission of this facility is to serve as a forum for education, research, and policy discussions.

The inauguration was attended by dignitaries from academia, industry, and the government along with faculty and other members of the IIMA community, such as Pankaj R Patel, Chairman, IIMA Board of Governors; Professor Arindam Banerjee, Director-in-charge, IIMA; and Professor Namrata Chindarkar, Chairperson, JSW SPP, and many more.