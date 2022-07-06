IIM Ahmedabad holds in-person inaugural function for new students after two years

This year, 397 students enrolled for the PGP programme, an increase from 393 in 2021 and 392 in 2020. (Express Photo)

In the first physically conducted inaugural function since 2019, the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIIMA) has welcomed 444 new students in the institute’s Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agribusiness (PGP-FABM).

With 397 students enrolled in the 59th class of PGP, and 47 others in the 23rd class of PGP-FABM, IIMA has seen not only a marginal increase in the number of PGP students but also a change in the profile of the students, with a decreasing share of students with an engineering background.

This year, 397 students enrolled for the PGP programme, an increase from 393 in 2021 and 392 in 2020. Nearly two thirds of the students have an engineering background this year, down from 72.5 per cent last year and 76 per cent in 2020.

According to a press release issued by the IIMA, the average age of the class has remained unchanged at 23 years for the PGP course while the PGP – FABM class, which has 47 students from food, agriculture, and allied backgrounds, has this year seen an increase in the average age–to 23 years from 22 years. This year, female students make up 23 per cent of the PGP class and 38 per cent of the PGP- FABM class.