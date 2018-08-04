IIM-Ahmedabad: Golfer, pilot, lawyer; meet multi-talented PGP batch

IIM Ahmedabad IIM Ahmedabad Related News IIM Ahmedabad PGP-FABM programme gets number 1 rank

IIM Ahmedabad PGP-FABM programme gets number 1 rank Charged Rs 52 crore in taxes, IIM-Ahmedabad seeks HRD Ministry’s intervention

Charged Rs 52 crore in taxes, IIM-Ahmedabad seeks HRD Ministry’s intervention IIM Rohtak registers 450% jump in girl students for current session Over the past few years, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has acquired a diverse batch with regard to gender, work experience and educational background. The institute has consciously been welcoming students with different experiences. For the academic year 2018-2020, the incoming batch invited by IIM-Ahmedabad is the most diverse batch in recent years, both in terms of gender diversity, work experience and educational background. Besides, the batch includes students who have achieved significant accolades in areas as uncommon as golf, scientific research and philanthropy.

Here is a short introduction to some of the students from the 2018-2020 batch.

Anuj Bansal: Lawyer and Public Policy

A law graduate from RMNLU, Lucknow, Anuj is a Securities Law and Public Policy enthusiast. He has also won the NLIU Juris Corp National Moot, as well as, winning multiple parliamentary debates on national level. Anuj was also the coach of a team representing India in ALSA International Competition, Kuala Lumpur, eventually emerging as the runners’ up in the competition. Anuj wants to pursue management studies to further his understanding and thereby contribute to public policy making.

Meet Agrawal – Artist, sportsperson, CBSE topper and a CA who featured in the Limca Book of Records

Meet completed his B Com and the IPCC exam for Chartered Accountancy ranking fifth in India. At the age of 10, he was featured in the Limca Book of Records for having played 47 instruments in 11 minutes. He has been felicitated by the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi , for the same. Meet is also a champion in the field of sports. He is a national level roller-skater and an international-level chess player. He also captained the Gujarat state table tennis team. He is one of three non-engineers to have scored 100 percentile in CAT 2017 as well. Apart from all the above achievements, he also topped the CBSE Class 12 examination in Gujarat. At IIM-A, he wants to hone his business acumen by learning from some of the best professors in the country and network with other accomplished folks. A big fan of Elon Musk, Meet wants to become an entrepreneur after gaining some industry experience post his MBA.

Pranay Tyle – Pilot, published researcher and philanthropist

An alumni of the United World College SEA and a gold medalist from the Delhi Public School, Noida, Pranay studied chemical and biomolecular engineering at the Johns Hopkins University. At Hopkins, he conducted extensive oncology research for 3 years under Dr. Denis Wirtz and Dr. Hasini Jayatilaka, the results of which were published last year in Nature Communications and gained widespread attention from the global media, including leading Indian dailies. Besides working with Hilliard Lyons Investment Banking in the United States, Pranay also holds a pilot’s license. He also founded an NGO at the age of 18 to provide scholarships and assist other NGOs in education with fundraising and managing financial resources. He is an avid squash player, and used to play at the elite Pendennis Club in the United States.

Mehak Sharma – Professional golfer

Born in Agra, Mehak graduated in commerce from Delhi University and thereafter worked in Deloitte as an Audit Assistant. She was introduced to golf at the age of 10 and played amateur golf for the first few years. She started competing in tournaments since she was 14 and turned professional in 2016. Her first major win was the Captain’s Cup at Army Golf Course, Delhi in the open category in 2012. She is ranked 8th by the Indian Golf Union (IGU) in Southern Indian Junior and Ladies Championship, Bangalore.

Nitin Pai – International chess player

An accomplished chess player, Nitin Pai represented India in the Commonwealth Chess Championship. He is the winner of several national-level chess competitions. He is also a chess writer for the prestigious Chessbase India and has organised three All India level FIDE-rated tournaments at IIT Madras. Apart from his extraordinary sports achievements, Nitin also holds academic laurels. He is a B.Tech. graduate from IIT Madras, he ranked 13th in the KVPY scholarship program and 4th in the Kerala Engineering Entrance Examinations. Nitin hopes IIM-A will help him become a world-class manager.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd