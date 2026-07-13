IIM Ahmedabad establishes Mattu Centre for Research in Security Pricing & Corporate Finance

A key focus area for the Centre will be building research infrastructure, including comprehensive financial databases and analytical resources, to support empirical finance research in India, as mentioned in the press release.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has set up the Mattu Centre for Research in Security Pricing and Corporate Finance, a new Centre of Excellence aimed at advancing research in asset pricing, corporate finance, corporate governance, and broader themes in financial economics.

The Centre has been established through the philanthropic support of IIM-A alumnus Ravi Mattu (PGP 1979), former Managing Director and Global Head: Analytics at Pacific Investment Management Co. LLC (PIMCO).

According to the institute, the Centre aims to build India-specific research databases, strengthen the country’s finance research infrastructure, and foster collaboration among academia, industry, regulators, and policymakers on issues shaping the development of Indian financial markets.