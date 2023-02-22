scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
IIM Ahmedabad concludes final placements for PGP-FABM in hybrid mode

A total of 47 students of FABM Class of 2021-23 were placed and they will join the companies in the month of April-June 2023.

IIM Ahmedabad placementThe process was carried out in hybrid mode.  (File image)
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Ahmedabad) today concluded the placements for the PGP-FABM (Post-Graduate Programme in Food & Agribusiness Management) batch 2021-23. The process was carried out in hybrid mode. 

As per the release, the placements witnessed a balance of roles from sectors, like agri-inputs, trading and commodities, supply chain, food industry, agri consulting, e-commerce, FMCG retail and others.

Godrej Agrovet and Grant Thornton Bharat emerged as the largest recruiters. Many new recruiters also showed a keen interest in the batch,

 

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 12:22 IST
