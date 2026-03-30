IIM Ahmedabad awards 629 degrees to students at its 61st Convocation

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) concluded its 61st convocation on Saturday and awarded degrees to 629 students. In a press release by the Institute, from the total number of awardees, 20 scholars were from the Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), 408 students from the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-PGP), 45 students from the two-year Post Graduate Programme in Food and Agri-business Management (MBA-FABM), and 156 students from the one-year Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-PGPX).

Five students, Viraj Modi, Akshit Mittal, Devavrat Wagle from MBA-PGP, Jagrati Goyal from MBA-FABM, and Harsh Modi from MBA-PGPX, were felicitated with gold medals by the chief guest in recognition of their academic achievements.

The convocation took place at the Louis Kahn Plaza on the campus. Chandrika Tandon, an alumna of IIMA’s PGP Class of 1975, was the chief guest of the occasion.

In his address, Professor Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIMA, shared an overview of the key institutional developments and new initiatives that took shape during the past year. He informed the gathering about the two centres of excellence being established at the IIMA Dubai campus, focusing on case writing and startup incubation, and the inauguration of the Krishnamurthy Tandon School of Artificial Intelligence at IIMA this week, which will open doors to new possibilities in AI research and its real-world applications.

Addressing the graduating students, Professor Bharat Bhasker urged them to cultivate resilience as they prepare to enter a dynamic, interconnected, and rapidly evolving world. He said that in such a scenario, careers across industries often follow a non-linear trajectory and are shaped by opportunities, choices, and sometimes unexpected disruptions. He highlighted the importance of adapting to constant change with clarity and determination, stated the press release.

Meanwhile, IIMA’s final placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2026 has placed all students across 26 cohorts. The process witnessed participation from a spectrum of recruiters across consulting, finance, technology, and emerging sectors, reflecting strong industry confidence in IIMA graduates.

The placement cycle began with the lateral placement process held between January 5 and 15, 2026, targeting candidates with prior work experience for mid- and senior-level roles. This was followed by the final placement process, structured through IIMA’s cluster-cohort system, which groups firms based on industry profiles and allows students flexibility through “dream” applications even after securing offers. Over 150 such applications were made this year, underscoring the student-centric nature of the process.