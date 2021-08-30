IIM-Ahmedabad to offer customised management programme for nuclear scientists, officials of DAE organisations

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI), under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE). As per this agreement, it will offer the custom-designed ‘Sarabhai Management Development Programme for senior executives of DAE Organisations’.

The senior executives from DAE institutions such as the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), and Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) will be participating in this programme, which will conclude on September 4, 2021.

The programme will provide participants with an understanding of the latest business practices, management techniques and tools that will allow them to enhance efficiency and contribute to their respective organisations. Experts in the fields of management will be invited to facilitate cross-learning.

Senior officers from ISRO and Indian Railways will be guest lecturers in this programme, helping the participants learn to use their domain expertise to manage their functions productively. Through this series of management development programmes, it is expected that IIM-A and HBNI shall collaborate to undertake joint research on unique subjects including energy policy, risk management, talent management, leadership, public engagement, and communication.

Errol D’Souza, Director, IIM-Ahmedabad said, “Considering India’s atomic energy is poised for substantial growth in the next decade, we see this as a strategic knowledge partnership. Through this, we believe we can contribute to one of the crucial sectors of the Indian economy. In this backdrop, we view this as an opportunity to train the participants on best practices that will help them apply their learnings in their roles at their respective organisations.”

Elaborating on the relevance of the programme for the officials of DAE, KN Vyas, secretary, DAE, said, “Senior officers in DAE organisations are engaged in a variety of tasks including research and development, design, construction, operations, maintenance, project management, etc. Providing senior officers and potential leaders a formal exposure to the subject of management with the help of eminent experts in this domain is crucial.”