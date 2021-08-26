IIM-Ahmedabad and Bank of America to set-up a centre for digital transformation

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) and Bank of America will be collaboratively launching a Centre for Digital Transformation (CDT). The centre, as per IIM-A, aims to become a knowledge hub for academia, policymaking, and the private sector by facilitating research on digital transformation and innovation.

The centre will focus on activities that enhance an understanding of the digital ecosystem and catalyse leadership, as it leverages its expertise in research and development to provide thought leadership for digital transformation.

The activities of the centre include convening leaders from academia, government, and the private sector to address the pressing moral, legal, and ethical questions surrounding the future application of technology and data, conducting and catalysing cutting-edge research by disseminating white-papers, and research reports, establishing debates/workshops/seminars regularly and conduct training programmes focussing on the impact of digital transformation and innovation.

Errol D’Souza, director, IIM-A, said, “Advancements in the information technology sector are growing rapidly and transforming the way we function. The pandemic has further revealed the value of digital operating models and the need for industry, institutions, and nations to ramp up their adoption of technology. Therefore, it becomes imperative that we study the impact of this digital transformation on business, government, individuals and society.”

The centre has also set up an advisory council on responsible digital transformation to help develop best practices and guidelines.

“Our global economy is quickly becoming more reliant on digital technologies as underscored by our current environment,” said Cathy Bessant, chief operations and technology officer, Bank of America. “With the development of digital economies increasing at an exponential rate, shared learning and best practices are critical for shaping the future for our governments, private industry and universities. It is how we will ensure that we are creating and implementing technology responsibly.”