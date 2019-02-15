IIM-Ahmedabad adds GRE for admission into ePGP programme

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad will accept valid GRE scores (of last five years) apart from GMAT and CAT for admission in the e-mode Post Graduate Programme from 2019-21 batch onwards.

The candidates who have missed the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 deadline can also appear in GMAT / GRE until March 31, 2019 to be eligible for 2019-21 batch application, as per an IIM-A press release. The shortlisted candidates applying for 2019-21 batch will be invited for a personal interview at the IIM-A campus or other cities decided by the institute.

The application for admission into ePGP 2019-21 batch has already begun. The last date for the application is May 31, 2019. The first campus module for a new batch is slated to start from September 23, 2019.

The ePGP is a hybrid learning programme, with online lessons attended through study centres, classroom teaching at IIM-A campus at regular intervals and, mentored project work.

The two-year course is comprehensive and designed for working executives and entrepreneurs.

The flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) is ranked 21st in the Financial Times Masters in Management Ranking 2017. As per the Financial Times’ Global MBA Ranking 2017, IIM-A’s Post Graduate Programme for Executives (PGPX) is ranked 29th in the World.

The postgraduate program in food and Agri-Business (PGP-FABM) is ranked 1st in the Eduniversal Masters Ranking 2018. IIM-A has been ranked as number 1 management institute as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings of Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India.