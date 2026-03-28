IIM Ahmedabad 2026 Placement: BCG, McKinsey, Goldman Sachs among top recruiters

In the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) final placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2026, all students have been placed across 26 cohorts. The process witnessed participation from a spectrum of recruiters across consulting, finance, technology, and emerging sectors, reflecting strong industry confidence in IIMA graduates.

The placement cycle began with the lateral placement process held between January 5 and 15, 2026, targeting candidates with prior work experience for mid- and senior-level roles. This was followed by the final placement process, structured through IIMA’s cluster-cohort system, which groups firms based on industry profiles and allows students flexibility through “dream” applications even after securing offers. Over 150 such applications were made this year, underscoring the student-centric nature of the process.