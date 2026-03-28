IIM Ahmedabad 2026 Placement: BCG, McKinsey, Goldman Sachs among top recruiters

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
In the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM Ahmedabad) final placement process for the Post Graduate Programme (PGP) Class of 2026, all students have been placed across 26 cohorts. The process witnessed participation from a spectrum of recruiters across consulting, finance, technology, and emerging sectors, reflecting strong industry confidence in IIMA graduates.
The placement cycle began with the lateral placement process held between January 5 and 15, 2026, targeting candidates with prior work experience for mid- and senior-level roles. This was followed by the final placement process, structured through IIMA’s cluster-cohort system, which groups firms based on industry profiles and allows students flexibility through “dream” applications even after securing offers. Over 150 such applications were made this year, underscoring the student-centric nature of the process.
In the consulting domain, Boston Consulting Group emerged as the largest recruiter with 33 offers, followed by McKinsey & Company (21) and Bain & Company (20).
Read More | IIM-Ahmedabad launches new AI school backed by Rs 100 crore endowment from Grammy winner and her spouse
In investment banking and markets, Goldman Sachs led with six offers, while Citibank followed with 4. Among conglomerates, the Essar Group made the highest number of offers (8), with strong participation from Tata Group entities, Aditya Birla Group, Godrej Group, and Mahindra Group.
The private equity, venture capital, and asset management cohort saw a 45% rise in offers, with firms such as Blackstone, General Atlantic, and Temasek actively recruiting.
Several cohorts recorded significant growth in hiring, including analytics & IT consulting (150%), consumer services (150%), pharmaceuticals & healthcare (60%), renewable energy & greentech (50%), and advisory consulting (45%). The process also saw increased diversity in recruiter participation across sectors such as fintech, logistics, advertising, and media.
Leading recruiters across domains included Accenture, Deloitte, EY, KPMG, PwC, Amazon, Microsoft, and Adobe.
In consumer and healthcare sectors, firms such as Hindustan Unilever, ITC Limited, Nestlé, Procter and Gamble, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries participated actively.
In the lateral placement process, FinIQ Consulting emerged as the top recruiter with 15 offers, followed by NTT Data with 14 offers.
This year also saw new recruiters joining the process, including Analysys Mason, Indegene, and Murugappa Group, reflecting the expanding appeal of IIMA’s talent pool.
IIMA noted that an audited placement report will be released in line with the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), an initiative introduced by the institute to enhance transparency in B-school placements.