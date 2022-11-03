IIM-Ahmedabad to reconstruct parts of campus buildings; new logo, website launched

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) today announced the reconstruction of some buildings in the old campus. In this process, all buildings will be checked for structural damage, deterioration and the institute will make sure that the structures are not uninhabitable.

“The institute takes pride of its antecedents and the rich legacy including the iconic architecture, which were all pivotal in its growth into a premier world-class institution. However, over time, some of the buildings have been facing structural damage, deterioration and have become uninhabitable, posing a safety concern for the campus’s residents,” the institute said in a press release.

This decision, claims IIM-A, was taken after numerous meetings and reviews which included survey from structural and earthquake engineers from IIT Roorkee, and international group comprising restoration experts, architects, and structural engineers. “In line with the decision, the institute will not continue with any further restoration of the faculty blocks, classroom complex, and dorms other than D15,” said IIM-A.

In December last year, the institute had to withdraw an Expression of Interest (EoI) floated after receiving strong protests from architects, designers, historians, alumni and American architect Louis Kahn’s (the original designer) children.

Further, an RFP process will be initiated later for the reconstruction of the faculty blocks, classroom complex, and the peripheral dorms 16 to 18 with the same exterior façade, a seismically safe structure, and non-major renovation of the internal space to improve its functionality to suit the needs of the users. The other dorms will be remodeled, in line with the Louis Kahn heritage and keeping in mind the functional needs of current and future residents of the campus.

Meanwhile, IIM Ahmedabad is also changing its logo. The new logo will still have the Sanskrit inscription Vidya Viniyogadvikasa (development through the distribution or application of knowledge). Also, the ‘jali’ work has been refreshed with with clear and bold lines and curves in navy blue.

“The refreshed logo has ‘IIMA’ as a single wordmark which is a recognition of the unique identity of the Indian Institute of Ahmedabad as an institute of national importance that is built on the association with this city since its inception,” the institute said.