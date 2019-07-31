IIM-A opts out of central scheme to link institutes with rural initiatives

The Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has resisted the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) directive to adopt five villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan programme, saying it was already undertaking “several social activities” for the uplift of rural society.

The MHRD directive was issued to all IIMs on June 20 after Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal held a review meeting of the institutions on June 13 where it was decided that each IIM would adopt five villages under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan to contribute to the betterment of villages. The letter from the ministry, accessed by this paper, said, “The process of adoption of villages may be completed at the earliest and the status updates in this regard may be provided to the Ministry from time to time.”

An official who did not want to be identified said, “The reason cited in the IIM-A letter where they have said they will not adopt the villages is that the institute is already undertaking a lot of social work for society.” Under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan scheme, the Central government plans to link all Higher Education Institutes with rural development processes. “Under this scheme, all Higher Educational Institutions (HEls) are required to adopt a clusters of (5) villages each in consultation with the District Collectors and apply their knowledge and expertise to improve the infrastructure in Gram Panchayats (GPs),” the directive issued by the MHRD states.

Faculty and students of the institutes are expected to carry out detailed field studies of the living conditions in the adopted villages, assess their problems and needs, make technological interventions where possible and improve the implementation of various government schemes in the villages and prepare workable action plans for the selected villages.

The institutes were to closely coordinate with the district administration and elected representatives of panchayat/villages and other stakeholders.

Supporting IIM-A’s stand, Prof Anil Kumar Gupta, who retired from the institute in 2016 and whose brainchild is one of the IIM-A’s oldest social initiatives, Prayaas, said, “Why give IIM-A a challenge of only five villages? It should be 500 or 1,000,” stating that the challenge and its impact should be bigger. “Why waste resources on the ordinary? I completely support the stand taken by the institute as it is already engaged in so many social projects.” He gave the instance of a database that Prof Vijay Cherry Chand has on innovations by government school teachers. “Even the MHRD does not have that data,” said Gupta, adding “Why don’t they use what IIM-A has rather than limiting them into something ordinary?”

Prof Gupta, who is a visiting faculty at IIM-A, also founded the Society for Research and Initiatives for Sustainable Technologies and Institutions (SRISTI) that helps strengthen grassroots communities that support eco-friendly solutions to local problems.

Terming the Centre for Innovation Incubation and Entrepreneurship (CIIE) at IIM-A also as a social initiative, Prof Gupta said, “Certainly with the aim of grassroots innovations and high tech innovations for high and mass impact, the CIIE, one of the first incubation centres in the state, has large social implications”.

The two major social ‘focus’ areas IIM-A is engaged in ae education and health. The Ravi J Matthai Centre for Educational Innovation (RJMCEI) was established and the Centre for Management of Health Services, along with Right to Education Resource Centre, where several social projects have been undertaken over the years, have been established for the purpose.

Also, other than these centres, a few of the social initiatives undertaken by IIM-A are Prayaas and Student Mediated Initiative for Learning to Excel (SMILE) for primary and secondary and higher secondary students. While Prayaas has been operational for over one-and-a-half decades, SMILE came up a few years ago.

Prayaas provides quality education and a wholesome childhood to socially underprivileged children living in slums around the campus. It not only financially supports the cost of school education of these children but also conducts supplementary evening classes on the campus supporting over 100 children.

These children also participate in extra-curricular activities like painting, dance and sports. They also get an opportunity to participate in IIM-A annual events like CHAOS —IIM-A’s cultural festival— as well as Independence Day and Republic Day and other events.

Speaking about the social initiatives, a few of the faculty members said that in 2008 IIM-A became the first management institute in the country to be awarded the international accreditation EQUIS (European Quality Improvement System) by the EFMD (European Foundation for Management Development) which was later renewed too. The accreditation is based on three areas-ethics, responsibility and sustainability. Thus, it speaks about the areas of social responsibility IIM-A has been working on, claimed a senior faculty member.