IIM-A announced Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub in honour of its first faculty member

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has announced the creation of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub, named after its first faculty member, Professor Kamla Chowdhry.

Kamla Chowdhry was not only the first faculty member but was also known for her contribution to the institute’s growth and success. This announcement was made on the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2022.

This newly-launched hub will play a role in consolidating IIMA’s leadership in management education and research, as well as promoting the IIM-A brand through a portfolio of communication and marketing engagements. It will also function as a unified unit serving the Institute’s and all of its internal and external stakeholders’ needs.

The hub will mainly focus on enhancing the value of the institute on a global level by insisting the institute in communicating, engaging, and influencing in the ever-changing digital world.

This new hub was launched due to the donation by IIM-A alumni Roopa and Vivek Kudva. “IIMA aspires to enhance its pre-eminence in management education and research globally. The establishment of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub will support this endeavour by increasing investments in communications and marketing. As proud alumni of the institute, we feel privileged to support the hub. Naming the hub after Professor Chowdhry is an opportunity to recognise and honour her seminal and foundational contributions to the Institute,” the two alumni said.