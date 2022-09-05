scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

IIM-A announced Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub in honour of its first faculty member

The Kamla Chowdhry Communications hub will mainly focus on enhancing the value of the institute on a global level by insisting the institute in communicating, engaging, and influencing in the ever-changing digital world.

IIM Ahmedabad, communication hub, IIM Ahmedabad news, education newsThis newly-launched hub will play a role in consolidating IIMA's leadership in management education and research. (Representative image. File)

The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has announced the creation of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub, named after its first faculty member, Professor Kamla Chowdhry.

Kamla Chowdhry was not only the first faculty member but was also known for her contribution to the institute’s growth and success.  This announcement was made on the occasion of Teachers’ Day 2022.

Teachers’ Day 2022 LIVE Updates |liveKnow how the 45 National Awardees transformed their schools

This newly-launched hub will play a role in consolidating IIMA’s leadership in management education and research, as well as promoting the IIM-A brand through a portfolio of communication and marketing engagements. It will also function as a unified unit serving the Institute’s and all of its internal and external stakeholders’ needs.

The hub will mainly focus on enhancing the value of the institute on a global level by insisting the institute in communicating, engaging, and influencing in the ever-changing digital world.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRsPremium
Online gaming: Lens on winners to pay taxes, update ITRs

This new hub was launched due to the donation by IIM-A alumni Roopa and Vivek Kudva. “IIMA aspires to enhance its pre-eminence in management education and research globally. The establishment of the Kamla Chowdhry Communications Hub will support this endeavour by increasing investments in communications and marketing. As proud alumni of the institute, we feel privileged to support the hub. Naming the hub after Professor Chowdhry is an opportunity to recognise and honour her seminal and foundational contributions to the Institute,” the two alumni said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-09-2022 at 03:57:55 pm
Next Story

Ahead of the Apple Watch Pro launch, four ‘alternate’ smartwatches designed for athletes and hikers

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

Elgar Parishad case: Special court rejects Gautam Navlakha bail plea

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Money laundering case: Sanjay Raut's judicial custody extended by 14 days

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

When I left Test captaincy, only MS Dhoni messaged me: Virat Kohli

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

ExplainSpeaking | How to read India’s GDP growth achievements

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways
Teachers’ Day 2022

Meet six teachers who have pioneered education in their own ways

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

Puducherry: Woman kills daughter’s classmate for scoring higher marks

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy
Idea Exchange

We need revolution, not total disruption: Sri Lankan envoy

Premium
Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Cyrus Mistry (1968-2022): An introvert bruised by Tata battle, took knocks on the chin

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement