IIITM-K admissions 2019: Applications available for MSc, MPhil courses, check here

IIITM-K admissions 2019: The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management- Kerala (IIITM-K) has invited applications for admissions to its MSc. and M. Phil courses. The candidates with a Bachelor’s degree can apply for admission in Master’s courses

Advertising

The last date to apply for these courses is May 31. The examinations will be conducted on June 9, 2019.

Admission is open for courses in MSc. Computer Science with specialization in Cyber Security, Machine Intelligence, Data Analytics and Geospatial Analytics. Candidates can choose from Ecological Informatics and Computer Science for M.Phil admissions.

The intake for MSc courses is 130, while that for the M.Phil courses is 15 for each of the two courses.

Advertising

Exam Date: An All India entrance test will be held on June 9.

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification

A minimum of 60 percentage score or 6.5 CGPA in any branch of Engineering/Technology/Science with Mathematics is necessary to be eligible for the MSc courses.

A minimum of 60 percentage score or 6.5 CGPA in MSc/ M.Tech/ MCA in Computer Science/ Information Technology/Electronics/ Computational Sciences/Geo-informatics is necessary to be eligible for admission to the M.Phil course in Computer Science.

For an M.Phil in Ecological Informatics, the candidate should be an M.Sc in Natural (Botany, Zoology, Environmental Science, Plant Science, or Physical Sciences with a score of 60% in the qualifying examination. Students who are in the final year/semester can also apply.

Course Fees

The course fees for Full-time MSc programmes is Rs 2,00,000, for a duration of 2 years. It is payable in equal installments. Scholarships are available for SC/ST candidates.

The course fees for M.Phil in Computer Science and Ecological Informatics is Rs 1,00,000, for a duration of 1 year. It is payable in equal installments of Rs 50,000.

Selection Procedure: Admissions to MSc. programmes will be done on the basis of the IIITM-K Common Admission Test (ITCAT) or a valid GATE score.

For M.Phil admissions, candidates will be selected on the basis of IIITM-K Research Aptitude Test (ITRAT) or a valid GATE score or a NET score.

For more details about the admission process, candidates can visit the website iiitmk.ac.in/ admission.