scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

IIITDM Kancheepuram, Saint-Gobain India to award scholarship to girl students pursuing BTech

Saint-Gobain India is donating Rs 2.29 crores and is pledging to support the education of 40 girl students of IIITDM, over a period of eight years.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 6:34:31 pm
Scholarships for girls, IIITDM, Scholarship alertThe committee will select top five admitted students whose parental income is less than Rs 10 lakhs. (Representative image)

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram has joined hands with Saint-Gobain India to award merit scholarships to girl students pursuing BTech programme at IIITDM Kancheepuram.

Saint-Gobain India is donating Rs 2.29 crore and is pledging to support the education of 40 girl students over a period of eight years. According to the institute, a total count of 20 will be maintained every year.

Read |Pursuing Tech, IT degrees? Check these government internships to apply

The MoU has been signed with the aim of encouraging girl students to pursue BTech in Computer Science, Electronics, and Mechanical engineering among other programmes.

Students will be selected by a committee consisting of professors from IIITDM Kancheepuram and Saint Gobain personnel. The committee will select the top five admitted students whose parental income is less than Rs 10 lakh. The scholarship is for every year based on academic performance and parental income.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid AnsariPremium
From his time in office to later, uneasy ties between BJP, Hamid Ansari
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...

“Government of India is taking all required steps to enhance the enrolment of girl students at all levels specifically in higher education. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the overall enrolment of girl students in higher education has consistently been increasing over years. One of the options even recommended by the government is granting more scholarship programs to supplement the cost of education and the implementation of the scheme is expected to enhance the enrolment of more girl students at IIITDM Kancheepuram. This institute is planning to approach other nearby industries for grant of a similar scholarship scheme for girl students,” said Prof. DVLN Somayajulu, Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement