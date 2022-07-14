IIITDM Kancheepuram, Saint-Gobain India to award scholarship to girl students pursuing BTech

The Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Kancheepuram has joined hands with Saint-Gobain India to award merit scholarships to girl students pursuing BTech programme at IIITDM Kancheepuram.

Saint-Gobain India is donating Rs 2.29 crore and is pledging to support the education of 40 girl students over a period of eight years. According to the institute, a total count of 20 will be maintained every year.

The MoU has been signed with the aim of encouraging girl students to pursue BTech in Computer Science, Electronics, and Mechanical engineering among other programmes.

Students will be selected by a committee consisting of professors from IIITDM Kancheepuram and Saint Gobain personnel. The committee will select the top five admitted students whose parental income is less than Rs 10 lakh. The scholarship is for every year based on academic performance and parental income.

“Government of India is taking all required steps to enhance the enrolment of girl students at all levels specifically in higher education. As per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the overall enrolment of girl students in higher education has consistently been increasing over years. One of the options even recommended by the government is granting more scholarship programs to supplement the cost of education and the implementation of the scheme is expected to enhance the enrolment of more girl students at IIITDM Kancheepuram. This institute is planning to approach other nearby industries for grant of a similar scholarship scheme for girl students,” said Prof. DVLN Somayajulu, Director of IIITDM Kancheepuram.