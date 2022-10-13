scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

IIITDM Kancheepuram appoints MV Kartikeyan as the new director

An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IIT-BHU, professor Kartikeyan received his master’s degree in 1985 and PhD in 1992. Professor Kartikeyan is a professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee, he was on deputation to IIT Tirupati.

IIITDM, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram, MV Kartikeyan, Professor MV kartikeyan, Prof MV Kartikeyan IIITDM Kancheepuram Director, IIT Roorkee, IIT BHUProfessor MV Kartikeyan assumed office on October 12. (Image credit: IIITDM Kancheepuram)

Professor MV Kartikeyan on Wednesday took charge as the new director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM Kancheepuram.

An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IIT-BHU, Kartikeyan received his master’s degree in 1985 and PhD in 1992. He is a professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee and was on deputation to IIT Tirupati.

Read |Why some IITs boycotted THE World University Rankings third year in a row?

He worked as a Research Scientist with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani from 1989 to 2001. He was then associated with Pulsed Power and Microwave Technology at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany. Post his stint in Germany, he joined IIT Roorkee in 2003 and served there as the Associate Dean- faculty affairs, academic chairperson- electronics and ICT and Head of the institute computer centre. He served as the Dean, faculty affairs at IIT-Tirupati.

In his list of achievements, Professor Kartikeyan has been a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hildegard–Maier Research Fellowship for Electrical Sciences.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...Premium
How at this World T20 no team will be fully prepared, not even hosts Aust...
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Why Piyush Goyal took a complaint about shaving cream...
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: NamibiaPremium
Under cheetah deal, sought India’s support on lifting ivory ban: Namibia
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for IndiaPremium
IMF’s latest world economy report: Red flags for India

In a career spanning over 33 years, Professor Kartikeyan has been the author of five books and has published more than 350 research papers in peer reviewed transactions/journals and conferences. He is a fellow of IEEE, IET, IETE, IE, VEDAS and a member of EuMA and PSSI.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-10-2022 at 12:50:12 pm
Next Story

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain former PFI chief Abubacker’s bail plea on medical grounds

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 13: Latest News
Advertisement