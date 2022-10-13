IIITDM Kancheepuram appoints MV Kartikeyan as the new director

Professor MV Kartikeyan on Wednesday took charge as the new director of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Kancheepuram (IIITDM Kancheepuram.

An alumnus of Banaras Hindu University and IIT-BHU, Kartikeyan received his master’s degree in 1985 and PhD in 1992. He is a professor of Electronics and Communication Engineering at IIT Roorkee and was on deputation to IIT Tirupati.

He worked as a Research Scientist with the Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani from 1989 to 2001. He was then associated with Pulsed Power and Microwave Technology at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Karlsruhe, Germany. Post his stint in Germany, he joined IIT Roorkee in 2003 and served there as the Associate Dean- faculty affairs, academic chairperson- electronics and ICT and Head of the institute computer centre. He served as the Dean, faculty affairs at IIT-Tirupati.

In his list of achievements, Professor Kartikeyan has been a recipient of the Alexander von Humboldt Fellowship and the Hildegard–Maier Research Fellowship for Electrical Sciences.

In a career spanning over 33 years, Professor Kartikeyan has been the author of five books and has published more than 350 research papers in peer reviewed transactions/journals and conferences. He is a fellow of IEEE, IET, IETE, IE, VEDAS and a member of EuMA and PSSI.