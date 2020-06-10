IIIT-Naya Raipur invites application for MTech programmes

IIIT Naya Raipur has released the application forms for admission into two-year MTech Programs. IIIT Naya Raipur has released the application forms for admission into two-year MTech Programs.

IIIT Naya Raipur has released the application forms for admission into two-year MTech Programs in Computer Science Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering for the year 2020-2021. Any aspiring candidate looking forward to get enrolled in the institute can submit his application till July 7. The online application form is available at the institute’s official website – http://www.iiitnr.ac.in.

There are a total of 20 seats each in both the M.Tech program offered by the institute. The Computer Science department specialises in Data Science & Artifictial Intelligence and Information Security. The Electronics & Communication Engineering program offers specalisations on Communication & Signal Processing and VLSI & Embedded Systems.

What are the eligibility criteria?

— Admissions in the programmes mentioned above would be considered on a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score.

— The applicants who will be admitted to the MTech program will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 12,400.

— It also provides the students with opportunities to present research papers at reputed conferences. Any research work will be financially supported by IIIT Naya Raipur, as per the institute’s norms.

— Meanwhile, there is a relaxation of 5 per cent marks or 0.5 CPI for Scheduled Caste/Tribe or candidates with physical disabilities.

The admission of the students are further segregated in multiple quotas. A total of 35 per cent seats are allocated for Indian students who completed their school education from any part of the country. 15 per cent is booked for the applicants employed with NTPC.

The institute also offers 50 per cent reservation for applicants who have completed their Class 10 and 12 from schools in Chhattisgrah. The

reservation for candidates belonging to SC, ST and OBC categories shall be as per state government norms.

