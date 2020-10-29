IIIT-Naya Raipur establishes Center for Applied Mathematics, offers unique courses, internships

IIIT-Naya Raipur campus

The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Naya Raipur has set-up a Center for Applied Mathematics (CAM) with an aim to accelerate research in mathematics and its allied areas. The institute claims that the CAM will become a common platform for the students, researchers, and faculty members of IIIT-NR to work on advanced mathematical real-world problems.

“It will promote research and outreach activities in Mathematics and its application to various interdisciplinary areas such as mathematical modelling and numerical analysis, financial mathematics and stochastic calculus, algebraic Coding theory and number theory, etc, under the direction of national and international experts,” the IIIT said in an official statement.

The center, as per the IIIT-NR, will not only be for its students but also for school-level students across the country in class 6-12 as part of its summer outreach interns programme. Undergraduate and postgraduate students from other institutes will also be allowed to apply.

The CAM offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD level courses including discrete mathematics, graph theory, statistics, optimisation technique, linear algebra and matrix analysis, calculus, differential equations, mathematical foundation of computer science, scientific computing, financial mathematics, probability and random process etc.

The center will focus on collaborative research in India and abroad and it is equipped with unique advanced computational facilities and software, claims the institute. The center will organise various national and international activities to promote mathematical research in Chhattisgarh and in India at large, it added.

Speaking on the need for such a center in an IT institute, Pradeep K Sinha, vice-chancellor and director-IIIT NR said, “Mathematics as a subject plays a major role in the recent developments in science and technology, specifically in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning, security, prediction of stock market, and mathematical modelling of various natural phenomena. Therefore, establishment of mathematics as a bridge for interdisciplinary research is very much needed for any academic or research institute”.

