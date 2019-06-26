IIIT-Naya Raipur announces admissions for B. Tech, M.Tech program in Data Science and AI

The International Institute of Information Technology, Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) has launched the country’s first B.Tech program in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence from the academic year 2019-20. The varsity has also announced M.Tech program in the same course.

The new programs in Data Science and AI offered at IIIT-Naya Raipur are designed to produce students with strong foundation of both theory and practice of disruptive technologies like Data Science, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, the skills that are in great demand in corporate world today.

Data analytics can be utilised to build income, respond to rising patterns, improve operational proficiency and streamline marketing to make an upper hand. The service sectors where Artificial Intelligence will make a lot of difference are healthcare, finance, aviation, manufacturing, and logistics.

India’s services sector has a significant potential opportunity to cater to the demand for data cleaning and human-augmented AI.

Pradeep K. Sinha, VC and Director, IIIT Naya Raipur, said “The fast-paced growth of data and the amount of knowledge that is being drawn out of this data has created many new and exciting opportunities for students having deep knowledge of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence. The scope of our new B.Tech program in DSAI shall include methods and algorithms involved in collecting, curating, managing, analysing, and transforming data into information, which in turn enables creation of knowledge and decision making in a variety of application domains.”